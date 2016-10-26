TAHDCO invites applications for schemes

The Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation Limited (TAHDCO) will spend Rs. 6.44 cr. on various economic development schemes for Adi Dravidars in Vellore district this year.

Calling for applications to avail the schemes, a press release said financial assistance would be available for women to purchase land.

Eligibillity criterion

There was a scheme to provide assistance to entrepreneurs, revolving fund for women self-help groups for which the annual income ceiling is Rs. one lakh. Age eligibility is between 18 and 65 years.

Financial assistance is also available for youth under the self-employment scheme.

Persons aged between 18 and 45 years with a family annual income of Rs. one lakh and have completed medical courses can apply for setting up hospital, pharmacy, optical centre and laboratory.

Persons can apply online by visiting website – http://application.tahdco.com, the release said.