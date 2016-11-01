Syndicate Bank celebrates Foundation Day

Blood donation camp and customers’ meet marked the 91st Foundation Day of the Syndicate Bank at the bank’s regional office in the city recently.

About 75 people donated blood in the camp held at SKS Hospital.

The camp was inaugurated by Suresh Vishwanathan, managing director, SKS Hospital, in the presence of T. T. Shivaguru, Regional Manager, Syndicate Bank. At the customers’ meet, K. P. Natarajan of KPN Travels was the chief guest.

Mr. Sivaguru said that the total business of the bank had crossed Rs. 4.70 lakh crores. The bank with a network of 3,800 branches and 3,700 automated teller machines accounted for more than 50 million customers.