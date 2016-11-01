Tamil Nadu

Syndicate Bank celebrates Foundation Day

Blood donation camp and customers’ meet marked the 91st Foundation Day of the Syndicate Bank at the bank’s regional office in the city recently.

About 75 people donated blood in the camp held at SKS Hospital.

The camp was inaugurated by Suresh Vishwanathan, managing director, SKS Hospital, in the presence of T. T. Shivaguru, Regional Manager, Syndicate Bank. At the customers’ meet, K. P. Natarajan of KPN Travels was the chief guest.

Mr. Sivaguru said that the total business of the bank had crossed Rs. 4.70 lakh crores. The bank with a network of 3,800 branches and 3,700 automated teller machines accounted for more than 50 million customers.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 11:13:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Syndicate-Bank-celebrates-Foundation-Day/article16086338.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY