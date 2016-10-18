Sweet meat makers told to maintain quality

Food Safety and Drug Administration officials on Monday oriented restaurant and bakery owners on hygienic practices to be adopted for manufacture of sweets.

The meeting conducted in the backdrop of inspection of sweet-making points focussed as much on utilisation of quality materials as on cleanliness of workers employed for making of sweets. Be it flour, sugar or other materials used in the making of sweets, the date of manufacture needs to be checked.

Over 50 representatives of restaurants and bakeries who took part in the meeting chaired by Designated Officer for Erode District G. Karunanidhi were instructed to use only water tested for safety for making of the sweets. Since only a few had obtained FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) licence.

Mr. Karunanidhi urged the manufacturers to exercise restraint in using colouring agents, cautioning that excess use will cause vomiting and other health complications.

According to officials, the place of preparation will be inspected. Sweet and snack products (traditional sweets) are required to comply with regulatory provisions such as Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulation, 2011; Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, and General Standards for Food Additive.

Similar meetings are being conducted at the level of every block by Food Safety Officers, Mr. Karunanidhi said.