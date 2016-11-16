Survey on street vendors begins

As a first step towards regulating street vendors, a survey to enumerate them began in all the 19 town panchayats in the district on Monday.

The Tamil Nadu Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme and Rules 2015 mandates conducting survey and framing guidelines to protect the rights of vendors in the district. All the town panchayats had passed resolution for implementing the Act in their respective jurisdiction.

It includes Alampalayam, Athanur, Erumapatty, K.N. Patty, Mallasamudram, Mohanur, Namagiripettai, Padaveedu, Pandamangalam, Paramathy, Pattanam, Pillanallur, Pothanur, R. Pudupatty, Seerapalli, Senthamangalam, Velur, Vengarai and Vennandur.

Collector M. Asia Mariam, in a release, said that vendors would be identified and their details would be recorded. They would be provided with a certificate and their business would be categorised. Hence, vendors are asked to provide necessary details to the enumerator when they are approached.