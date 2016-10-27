Suicide bid by schoolgirl after alleged caste abuse

A class X girl of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Periyakulam attempted suicide by consuming poison on Wednesday as her class teacher ‘scolded’ her for not producing community certificate.

She was rushed to Periyakulam Government Hospital for treatment. Her condition was stable, said doctors.

A native of Gudalur, the girl, who was staying in an SC girls’ hostel, did not submit her community certificate at the time of joining the school.

After verifying the records, her class teacher reportedly scolded her to submit community certificate immediately.

The girl’s mother, Vanitha, told the police that the class teacher used harsh words and abused her with caste names. “In a fit of mental agony, my daughter took the drastic step of consuming poison,” she alleged.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Chennai-based Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.