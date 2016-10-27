Tamil Nadu

Suicide bid by schoolgirl after alleged caste abuse

A class X girl of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Periyakulam attempted suicide by consuming poison on Wednesday as her class teacher ‘scolded’ her for not producing community certificate.

She was rushed to Periyakulam Government Hospital for treatment. Her condition was stable, said doctors.

A native of Gudalur, the girl, who was staying in an SC girls’ hostel, did not submit her community certificate at the time of joining the school.

After verifying the records, her class teacher reportedly scolded her to submit community certificate immediately.

The girl’s mother, Vanitha, told the police that the class teacher used harsh words and abused her with caste names. “In a fit of mental agony, my daughter took the drastic step of consuming poison,” she alleged.



Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Chennai-based Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:51:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Suicide-bid-by-schoolgirl-after-alleged-caste-abuse/article16083113.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY