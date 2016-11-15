Students take out rallies on child rights, protection

District Child Protection Unit (CPU) organised an awareness rally, propagating the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, here on Monday, marking the celebration of Children’s Day.

At a function presided over by Collector S. Natarajan, Principal District Judge Meena Satheesh flagged off the rally and Additional District Judge S. Sivakadatcham launched distribution of pamphlets on child rights.

Students of Rajah’s Higher Secondary School, Schwartz HSS and St Andrews HSS took part in the rally from Aranmanai to Municipal Girls’ HSS, holding placards stressing the rights of children, protection of children from sexual abuses, and prevention of child marriage and child labour.

Seeking to draw the attention of the general public, the Collector and judicial officers, accompanied by District Child Protection Officer S. Duraimurugan, District Child Welfare Officer R. Sakunthala and Chief Educational Officer K. Jayakannu walked along with the students in the rally and distributed pamphlets.

Led by folk artistes from ‘Nila Cultural team’ and a van carrying banners on POCSO Act, the students distributed pamphlets to the public, asking them to teach their wards about good and bad touches and the stringent provisions of the POSCO Act, which came into force in 2012, Mr Duraimurugan said. The students also highlighted the acts against child marriage and child labour. Every child had a right to education and the people could call toll-free number ‘1098’ to complain about any kind of child abuse, they said.

Dindigul

Hundreds of school students took out an awareness rally in the city on Monday, stressing protection of child rights. They made an appeal to people not to appoint children in work places and send them to school.

Flagged off by Collector T.G. Vinay, the rally started at Collector’s camp office and ended at RDO office after passing through prime roads, including AMC Road and Sub-Collector’s Office Road, in the city.

Earlier, the Collector kick-started a signature campaign in this connection.