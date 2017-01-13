Students seek probe into ‘attack’ by principal

A day after two students of Government College of Education, Vellore, alleged that they were attacked by the principal, students, along with members of SFI, DYFI and AIDWA, staged a sit-in on the college campus on Thursday. While demanding that the police conduct a proper inquiry and file a case under appropriate sections, they wanted a copy of the FIR.

On Wednesday, Jagan and Rajan alleged that the principal in-charge Parthiban attacked them with a cutter causing injuries on their hands and throat. They had gone to meet him to get permission to organise Pongal celebrations. However, the principal lodged a complaint with the police claiming that the students manhandled him and inflicted injuries on themselves.

P. Dileepan, district secretary of SFI, said about 35 students of the college, along with SFI, DYFI and AIDWA members, staged the protest. “We want the police to conduct a proper investigation in the case. When police had come to the hospital to get the statement from Jagan and Rajan, Jagan told them that the principal attacked him with a knife. However, the police refused to record his statement verbatim,” he claimed.

He said that about 50 days ago, they had protested at the college seeking installation of CCTV camera inside the principal’s room but this was not taken into consideration. A CCTV camera installed outside the room had captured the students entering the room and later running out. He added that they wanted the case to be booked under appropriate sections, and also wanted a copy of the FIR. They withdrew the protest after the police promised to give them a copy of the FIR.

Police attached to Viruthampet station said they had filed a case of assault on the students and principal. They are conducting inquiry to ascertain the truth.