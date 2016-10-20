Students paint ideas for water conservation

To create awareness among the school students on the need to conserve water, a painting competition was held at the Panchayat Union Middle School in Kannanderi, Sankari Taluk, here on Tuesday.

The painting contest was conducted by the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation of Government of India for students of Classes 6,7 and 8. The topic for the contest held at school, State and national-level was ‘Save water-Save Life’.

The objective was to create widespread awareness among the students and sensitise them to the issues of water and the need for conserving it. All the schools in the district were asked to conduct competitions and select best three paintings and send it for the State-level competition.

As many as 55 students of the three classes actively participated in the competition held on Tuesday. S. Balasubramaniam, a class 8 student, came first.

Headmaster K. Chandrasekar, Eco Club coordinator R. Jeyakumar and teachers appreciated the participants.