Students call it off amid drama in Tiruvannamalai

The protest demanding the revocation of ban on jallikattu in Tiruvannamalai on Monday concluded amid increased police presence.

By evening, the crowd had thinned at the venue in front of the RDO office here. Students of Government Arts College, Tiruvannamalai, took out a rally from the campus to the protest site. Their main agenda was to condemn the police action against the protesters at Marina Beach in Chennai and to demand ‘permanent’ solution to the jallikattu ban. At the protest site, a few more supporters joined in amid speculation as to how the government would handle the situation on Monday.

Revenue Divisional Officer R. Uma Maheswari and Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya G. formally asked the protesters to disperse as the government paved the way for holding jallikattu through its ordinance and until the demand of the protesters was met. The protesters who were demanding a “permanent solution” could not articulate what they wanted. The increased police presence at the site and the stern tone of some officers demoralised a section of the participants. They demanded the police to permit them to continue their protest for another two hours.

Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists’ Association State Deputy General Secretary S. Karuna, CPI(M) State Committee members K. Samuel Raj and M. Veerabadran, District Secretary M. Sivakumar, key functionaries, including S. Abiraman and S. Balaraman, assembled at the site. They said that they neither asked the protesters to continue nor ask them to end. “It is their protest. Let them take a call on it. But we are here to protect the protesters in view of sudden increase in police strength,” Mr. Karuna said.

The district administration roped in Government Arts College professor Kalidoss to convince students to leave and handed him over a mike and a loud speaker.

Professor’s overreach

Mr. Kalidoss started speaking harshly and asked if any student from the arts college remained in the protest they should hand over their identity card immediately.

However, he retreated after CPI(M) leaders intervened and questioned the rationale behind college professor trying to control the students’ activities outside the campus and threatening them.

The police cautioned the people who originally sought permission to hold fasting on January 18. The police held talks with the protesters. With many protesters remaining stubborn, those who sought permission first withdrew themselves from the protest and left the venue. Soon, students and other participants slowly started leaving the spot.

The police started chasing out those who stood there. They insisted that the spectators should either you sit or go out. Soon shield and baton wielding policemen took position. At one stage, the crowd started realising that they could not withstand any more.

Shabir Ahamed rose and explained the protesters why they should conclude the protest. The remaining crowd got up, waved the National Flag and sang “Tamil Thai Vazthu” and dispersed.