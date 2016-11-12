Students block road

Demanding that two teachers who have been laced under suspension by a private school management near Arabic College be reinstated, Plus-Two students of the school blocked the Bengaluru – Madurai National Highway here on Friday. Students said that with examinations fast approaching, the action against mathematics and English teachers would affect their studies. The police informed their parents, who, in turn held discussions with the management.

Lok Adalat today

A Lok Adalat will be held at the District Court on Tiruchengodu Road here on Saturday, said a press release from the secretary of District Legal Services Authority here.

40 barricades given

The Central Bank of India handed over to the police 40 barricades costing Rs. 1.80 lakh during an awareness programme on road safety held at Senthil Public School here on Friday. The City Police Commissioner, Sanjay Kumar, was present.