Tamil Nadu

Student stabs schoolgirl, held

A college student was arrested on a charge of stabbing a girl, a class X student, who refused to accept his love in Andipatti near here on Thursday.

Police said the youth from T. Rajagopalanpatti was forcing the girl into accepting his love, and in the process stabbed her on Wednesday. The girl was taken to Theni Government Medical College Hospital and treated for the wound. Police arrested the youth near Sastha Temple and produced him before Periyakulam Judicial Magistrate court, and remanded in a juvenile home in Tiruchi.

