Student jumps off electric pole

A second-year polytechnic student reportedly jumped off an electric pole when he, along with several others, gathered in support of jallikattu near Vaniyambadi on Wednesday. The student suffered fractures and was rushed to the hospital.

K. Suresh (19), a second-year student of Diploma in Mechanical Engineering at Priyadarshini Polytechnic College, Chettiyappanur, Vaniyambadi, had taken part in a demonstration with other students of the institution on the State Highway leading to Jolarpet.

As he climbed up the pole at the spot, the protesters gathered around and urged him to climb down. However, Suresh jumped from the pole and fell into the bushes on the roadside. He was rushed to the Government Hospital at Vaniyambadi.

Suresh, who was a resident of K.K. Kottai at Vallipattu, said: “All of us had gathered to show our support for jallikattu. I resorted to this to demand that jallikattu should definitely be allowed. ” He said he was injured on his hands and legs.