Student held on murder charge

Dinesh Kumar, a second year diploma student in Namakkal college, was arrested by the police for murdering an 80-year-old woman at Paramathy Velur here recently.

According to police, the accused hacked Palaniyammal of Sengapalli, stole her jewellery and threw her into a well on Friday. On Monday, he surrendered before the Sengapalli Village Administrative Officer Thavamani stating that he murdered the woman. He confessed to the police that his friends were coming to the college in two-wheeler while he goes by bus. His request for a two-wheeler with his mother failed. The police earlier retrieved the body and sent to the Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police recovered the knife, jewellery and produced him in the court and lodged him at prison.