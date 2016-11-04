Student commits suicide in hostel

A student of Aruani Engineering College allegedly committed suicide by hanging in college hostel here on Wednesday.

S. Lokesh (20), a third-year computer science engineering student of the college, was found hanging in his room and was rushed to Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

He was hailing from Kadhar Pettai in Vaniyambadi taluk in Vellore fistrict.

A case has been registered in Veraiyur police station. As per the police case, Lokesh could not return two books he borrowed from college library as he had misplaced them. Hence the library denied him the ‘no-due certificate’ that is needed to get hall ticket for university exam.

Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline can be reached at 044 24640050 and the State helpline at 104.

Police say college library denied him ‘no-due certificate’ needed for getting hall ticket