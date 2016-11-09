Stray pigs caught, removed from Thoothukudi

As many as 110 stray pigs were caught by from different parts of Thoothukudi and released in uninhabited places, away from the city on Tuesday.
The drive was carried out on the orders of Corporation Commissioner K. Rajamani. To prevent any outbreak of Japanese encephalitis, swine flu and tape worm infection caused by them, the stray pigs were caught mainly near the railway quarters, Buckle Canal, Pearl City beach, TMB Colony, Sathya Nagar, Thangammalpuram and its surroundings, said V. Hariganesh, Sanitary Officer.
The drive was monitored by Sanitary Officers, including Mr. Hariganesh, G. Stalin Packiyanathan and S. Rajapandi. The operation would continue, sources said.
