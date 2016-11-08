Stir against arrest of Rahul

The minority wing of the Kanniyakumari East District Congress Committee (KEDCC) staged an agitation in front of the Rajiv Gandhi statue near Duthie School Road junction here on Monday.

They protested against the arrest of AICC Vice-President Rahul Gandhi when he visited to console the family of an ex-serviceman who allegedly committed suicide in New Delhi last week over one-rank-one-pension issue.

The agitation was presided over by KEDCC Minority Wing District Secretary Jagir Hussein. KEDCC President Kannattuvilai V. Paliah, Colechal MLA J.G. Prince and others participated.