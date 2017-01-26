Stalin petitions Pranab Mukherjee

DMK working president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday sent a petition to President Pranab Mukherjee seeking judicial probe into the police action on pro-jallikattu protesters.
He also sent along video evidence of police action against the protesters. Mr. Stalin said the police mishandled the peaceful protest and sought the transfer of Chennai Police Commissioner and other top officials involved.
A copy of the petition has been sent to the Tamil Nadu Governor, and the chiefs of the National Human Rights Commission and the State Human Rights Commission.
In a separate statement, Mr. Stalin also urged party members to ensure that jallikattu was conducted in an equitable manner, taking cues from the peaceful protest, which saw participation from all castes without any differences.
