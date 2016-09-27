Stakeholders’ meeting on ARYA held in KVK

A stakeholders’ meeting on ‘Attracting and Retaining Youth in Agriculture (ARYA)” was held at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), a district-level farm science centre of Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), recently.
A release issued by R. Premavathy, Programme Coordinator, ICAR-KVK, Thirupathisagaram in Kanniyakumari district, said that the meeting was held under the Chairmanship of K. Narayana Gowda, former Vice-Chancellor.
Parasuraman, Coordinator, Youth and Sustainable Development, M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, gave suggestions for an effective implementation of ARYA project.
