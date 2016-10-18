Sri Lankan Tamil arrested

Marine Police of Coastal Security Group have arrested a Sri Lankan Tamil after he clandestinely landed at the second islet off Dhanushkodi in the early hours of Monday.

Acting on a tipoff, the police team, led by Inspector S.P. Ramesh Kumar, arrested the Lankan Tamil, A. Arulselvan (46) of Velanai in Jaffna district. Enquiries revealed that he had come to India as a refugee in the early 1990s, and again with his wife and children in 1999. After staying in Mandapam refugee camp for a month, they were transferred to Eechampalli refugee camp in Erode district.

In 2013, Arulselvan had clandestinely reached Australia. After a month, the Australian authorities deported him to Sri Lanka and since then he had been staying in the island nation, while his wife and two daughters and a son were staying in the refugee camp.

When his wife fell ill, he wanted to visit his family and paid the boatmen Rs. 10,000 in Sri Lankan money, the police said.