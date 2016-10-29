Tamil Nadu

Sports meet held

Collector S. Natarajan inaugurated district-level sports meet for differently abled persons Sethupathy Seethakathi Stadium here on Wednesday.

More than 280 differently abled persons competed in various event, held under the categories of 12-14 years, 15-17 years and 17 years and above in field and track events. District Disabled Welfare Department organised the meet.

Orthopedically challenged, mentally challenged, hearing impaired and visually impaired persons participated in table tennis, adopted volleyball, badminton, throw ball and kabaddi events.

In the track events, they took part in 50 metres and 100 metres race, shot put, soft ball, high jump and other jump events.

After the competitions were completed, the Collector distributed prizes to the winners.

