Special train services extended

To clear the Deepavali rush, the Railways will extend the Chennai Egmore – Erode special train via Salem, Attur, Vridhachalam, Villupuram to Coimbatore.

The train No. 06028 Chennai Egmore – Erode special train will be extended up to Coimbatore on October 28. The train No. 06027 Erode – Chennai Egmore special train will commence its journey from Coimbatore on October 30.

The following are the timings of the extended portion: The train No. 06028 will depart from Chennai Egmore on October 28 at 3 p.m.; from Erode at 11.45 p.m.; Tirupur 12.30 a.m. on the next day; Peelamedu 1.16 a.m.; Coimbatore North 1.15 a.m. and will reach Coimbatore at 2 a.m.

The train No. 06027 Coimbatore – Chennai Express will depart from Coimbatore junction at 2.40 a.m. on October 30; Peelamedu at 2.57 a.m.; Tirupur 3.25 a.m.; Erode 4.45 a.m. and will reach Chennai Egmore at 1.30 p.m.

The advance booking for this train is already open, an official press release of Salem Railway Division issued here on Tuesday said.