Special expo of handlooms

TIRUCHI: The Department of Handlooms and Textiles has organised a special exhibition-cum-sale of handlooms in Srirangam in view of the Deepavali festival.

On display are a range of handlooms and cotton products, including Woraiyur handloom saris, Paramakudi and Coimbatore cotton saris, Chennimalai bed sheets, Kancheepuram silk saris, towels, night dresses and furnishings. A large number of weavers from various weavers’ societies from across the State are participating in the expo, S. Kasiappan, Assistant Director of Handlooms and Textiles, said. Customers can avail a special discount of 30 per cent, he added. The exhibition will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day at the Renga Bhavanam Marriage Hall at Amma Mandapam Road in Srirangam till October 27, he added.