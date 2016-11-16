Special counters sought

Various organisations here have urged the Government and the Reserve Bank of India to set up special counters in the bank branches in the rural areas to enable daily wage earners employed in estates and power loom units to exchange old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000. K. P. Appu Chettiar, president, Tamil Nadu Small Power loom Export Cloth Manufacturers Seva Sammelanam told The Hindu here on Tuesday that the district accounted for more than two lakh power loom units, which employed about 10 lakh workers directly and another 10 lakh indirectly.

As the wages are paid only in higher denomination, the workers have to visit the banks for exchanging them in smaller denomination.

Due to this, the workers have to lose wages