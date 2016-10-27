Tamil Nadu

Special buses

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Madurai) Limited will operate special buses to major cities for this Diwali season till November 2 for the convenience of public, according to a press release here on Wednesday.

The buses will be operated to Chennai, Tirurpur, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchi, Erode and Salem from Dindigul, Palani and Theni bus stands. It started operating the special buses to these destinations from Wednesday.

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar region of TNSTC will operate special buses on October 30, 31 and November 1 from various towns in Virudhunagar district and Kovilpatti to popular destinations like Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Tiruchi.

A statement said that the buses would be operated to clear extra rush of passengers post-Deepavali from Virudhunagar, Sattur, Aruppukottai, Kariyapatti, Kovilpatti, Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur and Rajapalayam.

An official said that the buses would be operated according to demand from passengers.

The buses would not have reservation facility.

