Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has operated bus services from Tirupur to different parts of the State to ensure the migrant workers in Tirupur reach their native towns for Deepavali. “Out of the 670 services, 470 were from the New Bus Stand and the remaining from the Old Bus station in the city. The special buses will be operated till Saturday morning”, TNSTC General Manager K. Senapathy said. As in the case of previous years, majority of the migrant workers hailing from Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Kanyakumari, Theni, Madurai, Cuddalore, Chennai and Tiruchi reportedly left Tirupur only on the eve of the festival.
Special bus services to clear festival rush
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story
Please Email the Editor