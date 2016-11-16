Some relief for customers

The effect of demonetisation continues across the district with people queuing outside banks and ATMs. But on Tuesday, a few efforts were put in place to make the ordeal of waiting in serpentine queues a little easy for customers.
Days after the two high value currencies of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 were demonetised, people continue to throng banks, post offices and ATMs to exchange the notes, deposit cash and withdraw cash.
The main branch of State Bank of India at Anna Salai put up a ‘shamiana’ to provide a cover from the scorching sun for those waiting in the long queues. “We also offered chairs for those who were waiting in the queues to exchange Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. We also provided them water bottles,” a bank official said.
Those waiting in the queues were in for a surprise outside the bank as they were offered soft drinks. Inside the Christian Medical College, persons waiting at an ATM centre, were offered a cup of tea by the hospital administration.
While almost all banks have started to dispense the new Rs. 2,000 notes, they are running short of lesser denominations, according to an official of a nationalised bank. “Now, an individual can withdraw up to Rs. 24,000 per week from his/her account. All bank branches are in a position to disburse the new Rs. 2,000 and people need not panic,” he said.
Post offices continue to receive huge crowds.
