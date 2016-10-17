Social media campaign against crackers

Nature conservationists, birds and animal lovers attached to the Nature Society of Tirupur have commenced a social media campaign against bursting of crackers during Deepavali.

They are urging the people to celebrate a green Deepavali through messages posted on Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter platforms.

Pollution

“Apart from telling people about the pollution caused by crackers, we are also sensitising them to how crackers scare dogs, cats and drive away birds. More importantly, there is an economic aspect too. In an industrial cluster like Tirupur, the textile workers spend a lion’s share of the festival bonus on crackers even in midst of struggling to make adequate savings for the future”, K. Ravindran, president of Nature Society of Tirupur, told The Hindu .

The Society, a few years ago, had organised a similar campaign in hamlets surrounding S. Periyapalayam tank where migratory birds come in large numbers and with the cooperation of the villagers they achieved success.