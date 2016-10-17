Tamil Nadu

Social media campaign against crackers

One of the messages posted by the members of the Nature Society of Tirupur on social media.

One of the messages posted by the members of the Nature Society of Tirupur on social media.  

Nature conservationists, birds and animal lovers attached to the Nature Society of Tirupur have commenced a social media campaign against bursting of crackers during Deepavali.

They are urging the people to celebrate a green Deepavali through messages posted on Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter platforms.

Pollution

“Apart from telling people about the pollution caused by crackers, we are also sensitising them to how crackers scare dogs, cats and drive away birds. More importantly, there is an economic aspect too. In an industrial cluster like Tirupur, the textile workers spend a lion’s share of the festival bonus on crackers even in midst of struggling to make adequate savings for the future”, K. Ravindran, president of Nature Society of Tirupur, told The Hindu .

The Society, a few years ago, had organised a similar campaign in hamlets surrounding S. Periyapalayam tank where migratory birds come in large numbers and with the cooperation of the villagers they achieved success.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 10:07:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Social-media-campaign-against-crackers/article16073308.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY