Shelter for the homeless in Ooty nearing completion

The homeless and the destitute in Udhagamandalam will get some respite from the bitter winter once the ‘Shelter for the Urban Homeless’ built by the Udhagamandalam Municipality in Mullikoorai is complete within the coming days.

The newly constructed shelter, built at a cost of Rs. 35 lakhs, can accommodate more than 30 people at a time, and has separate sections for both men and women and an adequate number of toilets as well.

“There is also a dining hall, a kitchen and a counselling center where those in need can get valuable shelter from the winter, and also get some help in getting back on their own feet,” said V Prabhakaran, Health Officer and Commissioner (in-charge), Udhagamandalam Municipality.

There are also plug points so that the people who have fallen on hard times can charge their phones and electronic accessories.

The building is nearing completion and is expected to be fully functional in the coming days. However, the municipality is seeking the help of the public and NGOs to provide food to the people who are to come and stay there. They also have plans to provide bedding and other necessities for people who come to stay at the shelter.

It is hoped that the shelter will ensure that the homeless in the town can have a safe shelter for themselves during the cold winter nights ahead.