Septuagenarian arrested for murder

TIRUNELVELI: Police have arrested a septuagenarian for allegedly murdering another senior citizen in a trivial quarrel at Melaneelithanallur in the district on Wednesday night.

The police said K. Shanmugaiah (71) of Melaneelithanallur collected water from the public drinking water tap on Wednesday, which was objected to by R. Ponnusamy (71) of the same area as the former reportedly jumped the order. When it led to a heated argument between the two, Ponnusamy and his wife Thangammal (70) allegedly assaulted Shanmugaiah with the pot and a tile.

Shanmugaiah, who sustained injuries in the attack, was rushed to Sankarankovil Government Hospital, where he died in the night.

Panaivadalichathram police have arrested Ponnusamy and are on the lookout for Thangammal.