Sembampalayam Tank brought back to life by OEF

With active backing by City Corporation, Olirum Erodu Foundation has restored Sembampalayam Tank at Villarasanpatti to its original form within a couple of months.

The tank now depicts a pleasant appearance with a sheet of water harvested from the recent spell of rainfall.

Silt to the extent of 10 feet in the tank spread on a 0.75 acre area was removed to enable collection of about 90 lakh litres of water.

The OEF undertook the task at the tank that had been in neglect for several years in deference to the requests made by locals.

Nearly 300 families in the surroundings and agricultural fields will be benefited from the tank since the groundwater level is expected to surge.

When the project for restoration of the tank was initiated during September by District Collector S. Prabkar and Corporation Commissioner Seeni Ajmal Khan, the water body was full of silt and wild growth of shrubs.

The Olirum Erodu Foundation contributed Rs. 5 lakh and the Erode Turmeric Traders and Godown Owners' Association coughed up Rs. 2 lakh.

The OEF is already on the lookout for many more tanks for extending the initiative.