Security guard found dead inside ATM kiosk

54-year-old security guard was found dead inside an ATM kiosk of a private bank in Kulasekaram in Kanniyakumari district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as M. Viswambaran of Thirunandhikarai village near Kulasekaram. Police said Viswambaran had allegedly took over-the-counter medicine for gastric problem on Friday night. He was found dead inside the ATM kiosk by villagers around 6.30 a.m. on Saturday.
Thiruvattar police sent the the body to Kulasekaram Government Hospital for post-mortem.
