Tamil Nadu

Security guard found dead inside ATM kiosk

more-in

54-year-old security guard was found dead inside an ATM kiosk of a private bank in Kulasekaram in Kanniyakumari district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as M. Viswambaran of Thirunandhikarai village near Kulasekaram. Police said Viswambaran had allegedly took over-the-counter medicine for gastric problem on Friday night. He was found dead inside the ATM kiosk by villagers around 6.30 a.m. on Saturday.

Thiruvattar police sent the the body to Kulasekaram Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 1:57:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Security-guard-found-dead-inside-ATM-kiosk/article16668872.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY