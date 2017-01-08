Section 144 clamped in Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi: The district administration has invoked Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in Thoothukudi in view of the death anniversary of C. Pasupathi Pandian, founder president of Devendrakula Velalar Koottamaippu, that falls on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by Collector M. Ravikumar on Sunday, the order will be in effect from 6 p.m. on Monday (January 9) to 6 a.m. on Wednesday (January 11). No one would be allowed to hold public rallies, carry torches, flags of political parties or communal organisations and dangerous weapons, and take out processions during the period.

The entry of hired vehicles into the district would be restricted and people should desist from organising ‘annadhanam’ during the anniversary. However, this order would not be applicable to movement of public transport, vehicles of educational institutions, vehicles carrying essential goods, tourist vehicles, cargo trucks and omni buses.

It would also not be applicable to wedding ceremonies and funeral processions. Adequate number of police personnel had been deployed across the district, the statement added.