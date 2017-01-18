Scientific closure of garbage dump inspected

TIRUNELVELI: Commissioner for Municipal Administration G. Prakash inspected the scientific closure of Ramaiyanpatti garbage dump on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian and City Engineer V. Narayanan Nair, Mr. Prakash inspected the garbage dump and also a few development works. Complimenting the Corporation officials for effectively implementing the scientific closure of the garbage, Mr. Prakash also visited a few spots to inspect the collection of plastic waste from the public.

Ever since dumping of over 150 tonnes of garbage, generated every day within the city, at Ramaiyanpatti started, the residents living around the yard were undergoing untold physical and mental agony, especially whenever fire broke out there. The thick smoke emanating from the burning waste used to compel a few hundred families living in this area to migrate to a safer place and settle down temporarily there at least till the flame was doused completely.

The problem would be more severe during monsoons as the nauseating smell and swarms of houseflies invading the houses from the garbage dump would make life miserable for the residents till the end of winter.

People staged protests several times and a few of them approached court for legal remedy. It was only when the Supreme Court ordered the local bodies, especially urban civic bodies, to create credible solid waste management system that they heaved a sigh of relief.

Subsequently, scientific closure of garbage was planned for Ramaiyanpatti yard. Tirunelveli Corporation, which had heaped the waste on 32.50 acres of the total extent of 180 acres, shifted the entire quantity of 2.02 lakh cubic metres of garbage to just six acres by compacting it.

With the technical assistance the urban local body had got from National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, compacted clay liner would be provided over the compressed garbage and covered by 1.50 mm High Density Poly Ethylene geo-membrane liner.

Once the compacting and covering of garbage were over, vegetative soil layer for about 450 mm thickness was provided on the HDPE liner, besides providing 500 mm diameter bore for the gas well. Then, Doob grass was planted on the vegetative soil to make each heap look like a grass mound, sources said.

Effectiveness of the final cover on mounds was monitored periodically to prevent it from eroding and ensure healthiness of leachate collection system. Moreover, groundwater quality in this region would be periodically checked, the sources added.