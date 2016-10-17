Science exhibition brings students’ creativity to the fore

Models of a race car made with a powerful engine of a motorcycle, power generation from bicycle pedalling, and projects focussing on environmental remediation figured among the highlights of the annual Jawaharlal Nehru Science Exhibition at Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School on Saturday.

With guidance from teachers, students from over 280 government, government aided and matriculation schools showcased their projects that focussed on several topics including climate change, food processing, green energy, ICT, and transport.

The 44th edition of the district-level exhibition conducted on the birth anniversary of former President APJ Abdul Kalam was also observed as Youth Renaissance Day. District Revenue Officer R. Sathish inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Chief Education Officer P. Ayyannan.

A rally flagged off by the DRO was also taken out by students from the CSI School grounds to commemorate the birth anniversary.