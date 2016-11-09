School HM arrested

The Coonoor All Woman Police on Tuesday arrested the 48-year-old headmaster of a government-aided school, for alleged sexual harassment of two minor girls at the school at Kottakal near Coonoor on November 4. The girls, aged 8 and 10, complained that the headmaster, D. Appusamy of Aravankadu, sexually harassed them during lunch break.

When ChildLine visited the school to speak to students on prevention of child abuse, the girls complained against the headmaster.

Police said both girls were from poor families from eastern parts of the country to the Nilgiris.

The parents of the children refused to lodge a complaint with the police.

But, a member of ChildLine and the District Child Protection Unit came forward with the complaint, based on which a case was registered against Appusamy on Monday under Sections 7,8 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The headmaster was produced before the Mahila Court Judge and remanded in judicial custody.