Scaffolds to be removed before Deepam

Scaffolds erected around Tiruvannamalai Sri Arunachaleswarar temple gopurams to carry out maintenance works in view of upcoming Kumbabishekam would be removed before Karthigai Deepam festival that falls in December this year.
According to temple authorities, the remaining work that require scaffolds would soon be over and the wooden poles that form the scaffold system would be removed.
In that event, the eastern main entrance of the temple would be reopened for devotees.
The gopuram has now been blocked for devotees because of the scaffolds and the crack that was found on its beam.
