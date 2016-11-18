Sathy school students impressed by tribal counterparts in Asanur

Courtesy of a recent initiative of the school education department, eighth standard students of Sathyamangalam Boys' Higher Secondary school were able to spend seven days with their counterparts in the government tribal school in Asanur.
The purpose of the initiative was to observe cultural diversity, variation in teaching-learning methodology, and change in natural settings, and broad base skills through such exposure.
The visiting group of 20 students taken in a government bus for seven-day stay was impressed by the English language skills of their tribal counterparts, according to the teachers.
The tribal students were quite at ease while enacting English plays.
The guests also observed the ways in which Tamil and History were taught. The visit served the desired purpose of making the tribal students shed inhibitions and prepare them for a reciprocal visit.
The tribal students are to visit the Sathyamangalam Boys' Higher Secondary School shortly. Titled ‘Vaanga Pazhagalam,’ the initiative for which the entire expenses are sponsored by the State government covers 286 schools across the state.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor