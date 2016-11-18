Sathy school students impressed by tribal counterparts in Asanur

Courtesy of a recent initiative of the school education department, eighth standard students of Sathyamangalam Boys' Higher Secondary school were able to spend seven days with their counterparts in the government tribal school in Asanur.

The purpose of the initiative was to observe cultural diversity, variation in teaching-learning methodology, and change in natural settings, and broad base skills through such exposure.

The visiting group of 20 students taken in a government bus for seven-day stay was impressed by the English language skills of their tribal counterparts, according to the teachers.

The tribal students were quite at ease while enacting English plays.

The guests also observed the ways in which Tamil and History were taught. The visit served the desired purpose of making the tribal students shed inhibitions and prepare them for a reciprocal visit.

The tribal students are to visit the Sathyamangalam Boys' Higher Secondary School shortly. Titled ‘Vaanga Pazhagalam,’ the initiative for which the entire expenses are sponsored by the State government covers 286 schools across the state.