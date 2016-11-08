Sastra University Law School wins contest in Goa

Sastra University Law School won the Lex Omnia moot organised by National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, Hyderabad, in Goa, recently.

It beat KIIT Law School, Odisha, by a point in the closely-contested finals of the competition in which 32 teams, including many National Law Schools, participated.

The Sastra team was put across the Campus Law Centre and Christ University during the preliminaries and the University Law College, Bangalore University, in the quarter-finals and the Chandigarh University in the semi-finals.