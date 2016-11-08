Tamil Nadu

Sastra University Law School wins contest in Goa

Sastra University Law School won the Lex Omnia moot organised by National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, Hyderabad, in Goa, recently.

It beat KIIT Law School, Odisha, by a point in the closely-contested finals of the competition in which 32 teams, including many National Law Schools, participated.

The Sastra team was put across the Campus Law Centre and Christ University during the preliminaries and the University Law College, Bangalore University, in the quarter-finals and the Chandigarh University in the semi-finals.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 3:41:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Sastra-University-Law-School-wins-contest-in-Goa/article16439887.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY