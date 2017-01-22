Tamil Nadu

Sasikala claims credit for ordinance

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary V.K. Sasikala on Saturday sought to claim credit for the promulgation of an ordinance.

Her role in the issue was acknowledged by Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

In a statement, Ms. Sasikala said she had advised Members of Parliament belonging to her party to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh and impress upon them the need for permitting the even. After making “proper efforts,” she also made the AIADMK government to strive hard for conducting the event.

Mr. Panneerselvam, responding to a journalist’s observation that the social media had referred to his [the Chief Minister’s] work on a variety of matters such as the post-cyclone relief operations last month and the jallikattu issue, stated how Ms Sasikala and his government had written letters repeatedly to Mr. Modi, reiterating the need for conducting jallikattu.

Both Mr Pannerselvam and Ms Sasikala recalled the role of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on the issue.

 

Printable version | May 21, 2020 8:49:53 PM

