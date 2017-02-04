AIADMK, the story so far

Sasikala Pushpa writes to EC on Sasikala Natarajan’s appointment as AIADMK general secretary

Sasikala Pushpa and Sasikala Natarajan

She released a statement saying she has asked the EC not to accept Ms. Sasikala Natarajan’s appointment as interim general secretary of the AIADMK.

Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa has submitted a “letter of dissent” to the Election Commission (EC) on the “undemocratic nomination” of Sasikala Natarajan as the interim general secretary of AIADMK.

Ms. Sasikala Pushpa, on Saturday, released a statement saying she has asked the EC not to accept Ms. Sasikala Natarajan’s appointment as interim general secretary of the AIADMK.

In the statement, Ms. Sasikala Pushpa labels Ms. Sasikala Natarajan as “autocratic.” She recalls an incident in December 2016, when her husband Lingeswarathilagan was roughed up when he went to the party headquarters to submit his nomination paper for the post of general secretary.

“The party officials beat him brutally and police had detained him in illegal custody from 2pm on 28 December to 9.30 am on 29 December. Our family members were not informed (sic) whereabouts too,” Ms. Sasikala Puashpa said in the statement. “It is a brutal attack on the democratic process and Mrs. Sasikala Natarajan is following a rude, autocratic method,” the statement added.

The statement goes on to add, “The point of reference for your consideration is that AIADMK did not follow the byelaws of the party while nominating Mrs. Sasikala Natarajan as so-called general secretary of AIADMK party. A similar petition was sent to Hon’ Prime Minister’s office, the Tamil Nadu Chief Election Commissioner etc.”

Following her letter, the EC has now sought AIADMK’s response, reports PTI.

