Sasikala Pushpa’s husband attacked

: The AIADMK party headquarters on Lloyds Road witnessed some chaotic scenes on Wednesday afternoon as the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa’s husband was allegedly attacked by partymen.

Trouble began as soon as Ms. Pushpa’s husband and a few others came to the AIADMK party headquarters at Royapettah to file nomination papers for the post of general secretary of the party. The AIADMK General Council meeting is scheduled to be held at Vanagaram on Thursday and it is widely believed that Ms. V.K. Sasikala would be elected general secretary.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Ms. Pushpa said she last saw her husband being taken away by police personnel on television, but could not ascertain his whereabouts.

“My husband Lingeshwar Thilagam had gone to the AIADMK party headquarters to file nomination for the post of general secretary. But in TV visuals, I saw him bleeding and being taken away by police personnel,” she said.

Ms. Pushpa said when she contacted police officials through lawyers, she was told that they did not know his whereabouts. “I spoke to ADGP, Law and Order, Mr. Tripathi, and the police commissioner’s office, but they told me they did not have any information,” she alleged. The rebel MP also said she would hold the Tamil Nadu police responsible if anything untoward were to happen to her husband.

AIADMK functionaries said trouble started after Mr. Thilagam and 10 others refused to leave the party office and started talking ill of Ms. V.K. Sasikala.

“Why should they come to the party office when they are no longer in the party? Amma (Jayalalithaa) had expelled her from the party. She is not even a member of the AIADMK. Amma only made her a Member of Parliament, yet she spoke ill of our leader in Parliament. She was removed from the party by our leader,” C.R. Saraswathi, party spokesperson, told The Hindu.

The AIADMK has filed a complaint with the Royapettah police against Ms. Pushpa’s husband and five others for illegally entering the party office. “The men are yet to be identified,” a senior police official said. “No official complaint has been lodged or received yet from Sasikala Pushpa. We are yet to get clarity if her husband was assaulted or her advocate,” the officer told The Hindu..

Anandraj quits

Actor Anandaraj quit the AIADMK on Wednesday. In a press conference, he said, “Amma is still the people’s Chief Minister. If any other leader is forced or persuaded to take up a post, I doubt the people will accept. The people should say who the next leader should be,” the actor said.

Meanwhile, martial arts instructor Shihan Hussaini has claimed that he had warned Jayalalithaa through the Tamil Nadu police that her life was in danger. “I had warned Amma through the Tamilnadu police by a typed 40-page letter in 2014 that she will be killed and her government taken over, thru (sic.) a diabolical and sinister plan...” He also demanded exhumation of Jayalalithaa’s body and a post-mortem examination.