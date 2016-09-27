Same fate for Thoothukudi Mayor

Having tasted a bitter defeat in the recently concluded Assembly polls in this coastal town owing to the pathetic performance of the Thoothukudi Corporation, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has denied ticket to outgoing Mayor A.P.R. Antony Grace while re-nominating her deputy P. Xavier.

Along with Mrs. Grace, who actually desired to contest from ward 10, the AIADMK high command has denied tickets to 21 outgoing councillors also, including Thoothukudi north zone chairman Kokila while giving the ‘second opportunity’ to 16 ‘sitting councillors,’ including west zone chairman Jayabharathi Manoharan. The ruling party had 37 councillors.

The “far from satisfaction” performance of the Thoothukudi Corporation, especially the ‘once in 10 days’ supply of drinking water to the residents, unmotorable roads and stinking sanitary conditions, provided a firm foundation for the defeat of AIADMK’s candidate for Thoothukudi Assembly constituency S.T. Chellapandian in the May 16 polls. Ever since the defeat of the then minister had rocked the Thoothukudi unit of the AIADMK, it was speculated that Mrs. Grace would not be given ticket and the rumours became true on Monday.

Party sources said most of the supporters of Mr. Chellapandian, who is the district secretary now, have got the tickets while only a couple of supporters of former Minister and Srivaikundam MLA S.P. Shanmuganathan have managed to get tickets.

With an eye on the mayor post, former district panchayat chairman and AIADMK’s youth wing State deputy secretary N. Chinnadurai, a loyalist of Mr. Chellapandian, has started making moves. He has been fielded in ward 51.

Though he was nominated as Rajya Sabha candidate in January 2014, the corruption charges levelled against him immediately after the announcement came, cost the opportunity and it ultimately led to his expulsion from the AIADMK. However, he could make a re-entry with the backing of Mr. Chellapandian. Since the Thoothukudi Corporation mayor post has been reserved for ‘SC (General)’ candidates, Mr. Chinnadurai may get it without any problem, the party sources say.

List of candidates: 1 – G. Roselin, 2 – S. Vinoth Kumar, 3 – K. Selvarani, 4 – K. Murugan, 5 – R. Jawahar, 6 – K.T.A. Ashok Kumar, 7 – K. Deivendran alias Raja, 8 – Mahalakshmi, 9 – M. Shanthi, 10 – S. Thaveethu, 11 – S. Padmavathi, 12 – A. Nirmala Devi, 13 – P. Subbulakshmi, 14 – T. Vaishali, 15 – Vallinayagi, 16 – P. Ponrani, 17 – I. Selvarani, 18. P. Xavier, 19 – S. Periasamy, 20 – S. Augustine.

21 – M. Jayanthi, 22 – I. Smila, 23 – E. Annalakshmi, 24 – E. Kitheriammal, 25 – C. Chandra, 26 – J. Velmurugan, 27 – K. Jancy, 28 – P. Chandra, 29 – Lingapushpam, 30 – S. Mohana, 31 – A. Sharmila, 32 – M. Golden, 33 – J. Antonysamy, 34 – R. Arumainayagam, 35 – R.R. Parthibhan, 36 – R.L. Raja, 37 – S.N. Velusamy, 38 – Jayabharathi Manoharan, 39 – M. Kamatchi, 40 – S. Latha.

41 – E. Mangaladevi, 42 – Robert Henry, 43 – M. Jayakumar, 44 – P. Chellakani, 45 – R. Amirthaganesan, 46 – N. Shenbaga Kala, 47 – K. Paramasivan, 48 – K. Petchimuthu, 49 – M. Ramesh, 50 – E. Shanmugathaai, 51 – N. Chinnadurai, 52 – S. Selvaraj, 53 – M. Joseph Anantham, 54 – P.N. Ramakrishnan, 55 – K. Thavasivel, 56 – Thangam Murugesan, 57 – P. Innacimuthu, 58 – P. Esther Merlin, 59 – N. Kottaalamuthu and 60 – G. Maheshwari.