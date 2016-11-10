Tamil Nadu

Sale of applications for VIT’s B. Tech courses begins

VIT University's chancellor G. Viswanathan launches the sale of applications for VITEEE 2017 at the Head Post Office, Vellore, on Wednesday.— Photo: Special Arrangement

Entrance test in 119 cities, including overseas locations, will be held from April 5 to 16

Sale of application forms for VIT University Engineering Entrance Examinations (VITEEE-2017) for B. Tech courses commenced in 42 head post offices on Wednesday. The university’s chancellor G. Viswanathan launched the sale of applications at the Head Post Office, Vellore.

According to a press release, the entrance examinations for admission to B.Tech courses offered at the VIT University’s campuses at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal are scheduled to be held from April 5 to 16, 2017.

The Computer Based Test would be held in 119 cities including Dubai, Kuwait and Muscat.

The forms can be obtained by sending a demand draft for Rs. 990 drawn in favour of VIT University payable at Vellore to the Director – UG Admissions or by cash payment at selected post offices across the country. Issuing of online and offline application has commenced from Wednesday.

Candidates can also apply online at www.vit.ac.in. Online applicants need to pay Rs. 970.

The last date for applying is February 28, 2017, the release said.

