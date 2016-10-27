Safety tips given to children

Personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) department gave safety tips to the school children through the characters of cartoons in the schools for the last few days, said the Kanniyakumari Station Fire Officer Sathyakumar.

Mr. Sathyakumar said that the personnel were visiting schools donning the attire of students’ favourite cartoon characters and teaching them the do’s and don’ts while firing crackers during Deepavali festival.

As part of this programme, a safety awareness programme was conducted at the Hindu Vidyalaya Nursery and Primary School.

The children were asked to keep a bucket of water while bursting crackers and asked to wear cotton dresses, Mr. Sathyakumar added.