SP helps sisters get back certificates

Two sisters hailing from a remote hilly hamlet, near Thalavady, who had to discontinue their nursing course due to money constraint could get back their original certificates from the college after intervention by Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar.

Kamala (20) and Tejamani (19), of Palapadukai hamlet, who dropped out of the one-year Nursing Assistant course they were enrolled into in a private college utilised the opportunity to express their plight to the SP when he conducted a public grievance redressal meeting at the hamlet earlier this month. Mr. Sivakumar prevailed upon the institution to return the certificates and handed them over to the sisters on Thursday.

The Superintendent of Police also assured to provide support to the sisters to complete their course.