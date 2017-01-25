SHRC conducts preliminary probe

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Tuesday conducted a preliminary inquiry with police officers in connection with the eviction of pro-jallikattu agitators and the subsequent violence that rocked the city on Monday.

A team comprising SHRC Registrar R.N. Manjula, Assistant Registrar B.C. Gopinath and Additional Director General of Police (Human Rights) Amaresh Pujari visited the Marina beach and Vivekanandar Illam and made inquiries.

They held discussions with the Additional Commissioner of Police - South, K.Sankar, Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan and other officers. The police explained to them the steps they had taken to control the irate mob.

The commission members said the public could approach them if they were affected by the violence or any other human rights violation.

The SHRC also took suo motu cognisance of media reports of the violent incidents and sought reports from the authorities concerned. It also directed the Director General of Police to submit a comprehensive report within four weeks.

“Take further notice that in the event of any default, the Commission may proceed to take action as it deems fit and proper,” said the Commission in its directive to the DGP.