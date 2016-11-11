SDPI plea to Collector

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has demanded reconsideration of the decision to reserve wards 5,11 and 12 in Dharapuram municipality for women in the coming civic body polls.

The parrty has asked the District Collector to take up their representation to the notice of the election officials.

“We have the reasons to substantiate the demand. Majority of the population in these wards are Muslims. In our community not many women are there to come in the open to contest the elections. Moreover, the reserving of the wards for women will only see people from certain political parties fielding their wives as candidates,” said Syed Ahamed Kabeer, president of SDPI’s Dharapuram constituency unit.