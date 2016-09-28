SBI launches INTOUCH branch in Salem

The State Bank of India introduced a new facility for the benefit of its customers with the launching of sbiINTOUCH branch in the city on Tuesday.

The INTOUCH branch is a step towards digitising of banking industry and it was inaugurated by B. Ramesh Babu, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India Chennai Circle. This is the 19th INTOUCH branch in Tamil Nadu and first one in Salem region. The INTOUCH branch will facilitate services such as instant account opening with personalised debit cards, instant loan approval for car and home, remote expert advisers available via video links along with interactive walls and table displays.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramesh Babu said that the bank is spending a huge amount for introducing latest technology in the banking operations and the INTOUCH branch was an initiative towards the same. This branch will ensure safe and secure banking operations.

The customers could undertake all banking activities without the presence of the bank staff at the INTOUCH branch and it will prove a major advantage to all sections of the society.

Mr. Ramesh Babu said that unlike the metro INTOUCH branches, a couple of staff will be present in such branches in the tier II cities to guide the customers.

G. Ravindranath, General Manager, Network II, Chennai Circle of the bank said the INTOUCH branch will provide a different type of experience to the customers, as there will be no cash dealing across the counter.

R. S. Ramesh, Deputy General Manager, Coimbatore Module; G. Thandapani, Deputy General Manager; V. Rajagopalan, Regional Manager, SBI, Salem; S. Gopinath, branch manager, INTOUCH branch, spoke.