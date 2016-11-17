Rs. 70 lakh seized from two cars, released

Poll officials seized a sum of Rs. 70 lakh from two cars, which was later released after valid documents were produced. However, another Static Surveillance Team seized a sum of Rs. 2.5 lakh from a car as the person carrying it had not obtained prior permission from the Election Commission officials.

A Static Surveillance Team intercepted two cars near the Tholkappiar Square and found a sum of Rs. 30 lakh in one of them and Rs. 40 lakh in the other.

The occupants of the car, in which Rs. 30 lakh was found, said the cash belonged to a private bank and was being shifted from its Orathanad branch to Indian Bank’s branch in Thanjavur.

Occupants of the other car said Rs. 40 lakh was being taken from Agarapudukkudi in Tiruvarur district to the Indian Bank’s main branch in Thanjavur.

Though both consignments had valid documents regarding the cash, they did not have papers related to the vehicle transporting it. Following discussions, the necessary documents were produced and the cash was released.

Cash confiscated

However, another team that intercepted a car on the Pattukkottai-Thanjavur Highway found the occupant, Irshad Ahmed (40), carrying Rs. 2.5 lakh. He said that he was carrying the cash from Tiruchi to Nagapattinamfor contructing a cinema theatre. As he had not obtained permission from the Election Commission officials, the cash was confiscated.

AIADMK cadre held

Meanwhile, a flying squad nabbed Irulan (36) of Pettaivaithalai in Tiruchi district, an AIADMK cadre, while trying to disburse cash to voters at Cholan Nagar, Pillayarpatti near here. A sum of Rs. 41, 300 was recovered from him.