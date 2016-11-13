Rs. 2.6-crore subsidy for Kanniyakumari

The Kanniyakumari district administration is inviting applications from aspiring first-generation entrepreneurs to avail subsidy and credit under the New Entrepreneur-cum-Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS). The district has been allocated Rs. 2.6-crore as subsidy, a release from Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan said.

Mr. Chavan said that though the district has the highest rate of literate youths, absence of industries has forced them to move out of the district for jobs. Hence, the district administration has appealed to the youths to make use of the scheme for the prosperity of the district. The scheme provides entrepreneurship training to educated youths, assist them in project preparation, and getting financial assistance through Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) or banks with 25 per cent capital subsidy and three per cent interest subvention. Economically viable manufacturing and service activities would be eligible to be funded under the scheme, subject to appraisal by the banks or the TIIC.

Food processing, rice mills, fabrication units, solar energy-based industries, readymade garment manufacturing, electronics, cold storages, business process outsourcing, medical transcription, clinical laboratories, civil engineering services, transport and generator rentals, and other manufacturing and service sector projects could be promoted.

Projects with an investment outlay of Rs.5 lakh to Rs.1-crore would be extended assistance. The age limit was 35 for all categories, but extended to 45 for women, SC/ST, MBC, BC, minorities, ex-servicemen, transgenders, and differently-abled persons.

Interested entrepreneurs can obtain applications from the District Industries Centre.

For details, contact GM, District Industries Centre at Konam in Nagercoil – 4, Phone 04652 260008, the release added.